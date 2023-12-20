Oil extended its recent run of gains, as traders and shippers braced for the prospect of more disruptions in the Red Sea.

Global benchmark Brent climbed toward US$80 a barrel after rising more than 3 per cent in the previous two sessions. The U.S. and its allies are considering possible military strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen in recognition that a previously announced task force may not be enough to eliminate the threat to shipping in the vital waterway.

Companies have already diverted their ships away from the waterway this week, while insurance costs have soared after a barrage of recent attacks on merchant vessels in the region.

The escalated geopolitical risks have introduced a premium to an oil market plagued by skepticism about OPEC+ adhering to production cuts and concerns of increased supply from outside the cartel, especially from the U.S. Some of that concern has also been tempered by wagers that global central banks will embark on a rate-cutting cycle next year as inflation slows.

While the rising tension in the Red Sea hasn't significantly changed the outlook for oil, it could signal a potential escalation of the conflict, which could have significant implications, said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodities strategist at ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. “It's a high risk that the market needs to take into consideration,” he said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

The Red Sea is a vital trade conduit for oil, and has gained importance for barrels from Russia en route to Asia after European buyers shunned them because of the invasion of Ukraine. Russia's seaborne crude exports climbed again on a four-week average basis, despite a dip in weekly flows driven by a brief pause in shipments from the Baltic port of Primorsk.

Adding to the bullishness in recent days has been a spate of bidding in a key North Sea oil pricing window. On Tuesday, TotalEnergies SE and BP Plc both bought cargoes of Norwegian crude, while the French oil major also placed bids for a host of benchmark cargoes alongside top Chinese trader Unipec.

