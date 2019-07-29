(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains on speculation that demand will get a bump from a potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut aimed at spreading economic benefits more broadly.

Futures in New York rose 0.4%, after surging 1.2% Monday for its biggest daily gain in almost three weeks. Later this week, the Fed is expected to lower borrowing costs for the first time in more than a decade. Meanwhile, Chinese and U.S. negotiators are set to meet in a bid to resolve a trade war between the world’s top economies. On Wednesday, government data is predicted to show that American crude stockpiles declined for a seventh straight week.

