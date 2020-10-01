(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second day as conflicting signals over the prospect of U.S. fiscal relief added to concerns over a recovery in consumption.

Futures in New York slipped 0.3% in Asia on Friday, extending their weekly decline to 4.1%. The U.S. benchmark on Thursday settled below its key 100-day moving average for the first time since June, signaling further selling pressure ahead.

Talks Thursday between U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin yielded no immediate breakthrough on a pandemic relief package, putting a much needed economic boost in question. This comes at a time when coronavirus flareups are causing renewed concerns over more lockdown measures, with New York reporting its most virus cases since May, a key public health official in London saying the city is at a “tipping point” and Madrid already adding more restrictions on movement.

Oil prices are off to a rocky start in October, after declining almost 6% in September, and are heading for a fourth weekly loss in five. The drops come as global international traders this week signaled more weakness in the market.

Still, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ crude production held steady last month as the United Arab Emirates cut its oil output to the lowest level in two years. That helped offset increases in Saudi Arabian exports in September as well as added output from Venezuela, Libya and Iran.

