(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses into a third day as the U.S.-China trade spat threatened to expand into a currency war and investors despaired about the damage to crude demand.

Futures in New York were down 0.6%, after ending Tuesday’s session down 1.9%. Brent oil slid into bear-market territory Tuesday, ending the day down 1.5%. Futures held their losses despite an industry report that U.S. crude stockpiles fell for an eighth straight week, which would be the longest run of declines in 19 months if confirmed by government data on Wednesday. The Trump administration had earlier declared China a currency manipulator, opening the potential for even harsher impacts on global trade.

