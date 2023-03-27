Oil extended a weekly gain, with investors awaiting further economic data as the fallout from the banking crisis continued to ripple across markets.

West Texas Intermediate futures edged toward US$71 a barrel after climbing almost 4 per cent last week. As the bank-sector turmoil sparks recessionary fears, U.S. authorities are considering expanding an emergency lending facility — among several options on the table.

Oil remains on track for its steepest first-quarter loss since 2020 as a potential U.S. recession, French strikes and resilient Russian output weigh on the outlook. In the days ahead, traders will look to Federal Reserve officials for clues on the path forward for monetary policy, and a key measure of U.S. inflation is due.

The “focus returns to important economic figures due over the coming weeks,” including jobs data, said Jens Naervig Pedersen, an analyst at Danske Bank A/S. Investors want signals on “how the economy is doing and ultimately the strength of oil demand.”

Prices:

WTI for May delivery rose 2.2 per cent to US$70.80 a barrel at 8:48 a.m. in New York

Brent for May settlement increased 1.9 per cent to trade at US$76.41 a barrel

In France, Exxon Mobil Corp. said it would begin shutting down its Gravenchon refinery — representing 20 per cent of the country’s refinery capacity — on Saturday as protests disrupt crude supply. That’s hit producers such as Nigeria, with half of the nation’s April oil shipments still left unsold.