We’re worried about what happens to crude oil demand we move back to lockdowns: Market strategist

Oil recouped some of its losses but was still down after the worst week since October, with new waves of COVID-19 exacerbating demand concerns.

Futures in New York were down by more than 2 per cent after earlier falling to an 11-week low. Wilting spreads showed the market is faltering. Other commodities also fell and the dollar turned positive as investors weighed concerns about a pullback in federal stimulus after a better-than-expected jobs report on Friday.

“A lot of other outside markets are being liquidated,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures. “You’re seeing pressure come back on gold and silver, at the same time that the dollar index has turned positive.”

Crude has run into stiff headwinds this month as the delta variant sweeps across the globe, leading to renewed restrictions. In China, airline seat capacity has dropped 32 per cent in a week, the most since early in the pandemic, while air-travel comebacks have stagnated in Europe and North America.

“Oil is seeing a continued loss of momentum, with sentiment taking a knock,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities research at Saxo Bank A/S. “Most importantly, worries about the short-term demand outlook as governments respond to a surging delta variant” are weighing on the market.

Crude’s plunge on Monday coincided with a broader commodities selloff, with gold earlier touching the lowest since March and copper slipping to a two-week low.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for September delivery dropped 2.6 per cent to US$66.51 a barrel at 12:02 p.m in New York. It fell to US$65.15 earlier, the lowest since May 24. WTI retreated 7.7 per cent last week.

Brent for October settlement lost 2.4 per cent to US$69.03 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

Delta is also impacting the oil market structure. The prompt timespread for Brent has narrowed to 42 cents a barrel in backwardation -- a bullish signal where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 69 cents a week earlier.

Still, further price losses may be contained as the OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia continues to stabilize supply levels, avoiding a new surplus. The group is gradually restoring production it halted when the coronavirus first emerged last year.

“Despite the delta spread, the market is undersupplied on our estimates, so we believe further downside risk is limited in the short term,” said Helge Andre Martinsen, senior oil-market analyst at DNB Bank ASA.

