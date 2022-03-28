We are overweight on energy but wouldn't be adding more at these levels: Denis Taillefer

Oil retreated as China’s worsening virus resurgence raised concerns about demand in the world’s biggest crude importer, while rebels in Yemen announced a temporary pause in hostilities against Saudi Arabia.

West Texas Intermediate and Brent futures fell more than 4 per cent each after authorities in Shanghai said they will lock down half of the city in turns for mass COVID-19 testing. Yemen’s Houthi rebel leader announced a three-day truce on Saturday after an escalation of attacks on the Saudis over the past week, according to a TV report.

Prices are also easing on signs that Russian crude is finding its way into the market despite western buyers shunning shipments to avoid financial sanctions and reputation risks. Flows to Asia are rising, with east-bound exports of some grades from Baltic and Black Sea ports over March 1-23 at the highest in almost two years, according to Vortexa Ltd. data.

Still, oil is poised for a fourth monthly gain. With the war entering its second month, pressure is growing on nations, especially in Europe, to cut their purchases from Russia. Germany is planning to wean itself off almost all fossil fuels from the country within two years.

The price rally over the past month has been led by concerns over Russian supply, but demand worries are now starting to emerge with the spread of the virus in China. Shanghai -- a city of 25 million people -- will first lock down areas east of the Huangpu River, which includes its financial district and industrial parks, for four days starting Monday. Then the restrictions will shift to the city’s west for another four days, according to a statement from the local government.

“There is a similar concern that we’ve seen in the past about demand destruction due to mobility restrictions,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG’s global wealth management unit. The declared pause in firing by rebels in Yemen against Saudi Arabia is another factor behind the lower prices, he said.

Crude rose on Friday after Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities, including an oil storage site in Jeddah. Just two hours after the halt to hostilities was announced on Saturday, the rebels accused Saudi-led coalition fighter jets of launching strikes on Houthi targets in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, according to Al-Masirah TV.

Prices

WTI for May delivery fell as much as 4.9 per cent to US$108.28 a barrel, and was 4.1 per cent lower as of 9:46 a.m. in London

Brent for the same month lost 3.6 per cent to US$116.29

The U.S., meanwhile, said reviving a nuclear deal with Iran is not imminent after recent requests from Tehran that included Washington removes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its list of terrorist organizations. Iran is an ally of Russia, and its war in Ukraine is also complicating negotiations.