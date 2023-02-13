Oil retreated as the dollar climbed and exports resumed from a key Turkish port.

West Texas Intermediate futures dropped below $79 a barrel, after gaining more than two per cent on Friday following Russia’s decision to cut oil supply by half a million barrels a day. Tanker loadings of Azeri oil at the Turkish port of Ceyhan resumed on Sunday, ending a major supply disruption.

Investors remain wary the Federal Reserve will keep pushing interest rates higher to tame inflation, aiding the dollar. A stronger U.S. currency is a headwind for most commodities.

Oil has had a choppy start to 2023, bouncing within a $10 band, as Russia’s almost year-long war in Ukraine continues to impact the energy market, while China’s reopening after restrictive Covid curbs boosts the outlook for demand. In addition, there has been a host of supply disruptions in Europe, adding to the concerns about the outlook for even tighter U.S. monetary policy.

“We are seeing some profit-taking after the scale of the move last week,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV. “In the short term, I suspect prices are going to remain fairly range-bound due to the first-quarter surplus.”