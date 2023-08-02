We might get a pop above US$83 oil, but I think that’s the short term target: Energy strategist

Oil fell along with equity markets on the U.S. debt-rating downgrade and a report showing a hot labor market, outweighing an industry estimate that pointed to a record drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.

The American Petroleum Institute reported that nationwide crude stockpiles plunged 15.4 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. If confirmed by government dUata later Wednesday, that would be the biggest decline in volume terms in figures going back to 1982.

The API estimates also signaled another drop in crude holdings at the key storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, as well as declines in inventories of gasoline and distillates.

Still, Fitch Ratings’ cut of its U.S. debt rating and an ADP report on private payrolls is weighing on stocks and dragging crude down as well.

Oil soared in July after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies cut supplies. That spurred calls from producers including BP Plc that the market is set to strengthen in the coming months.

“The visible tightness has convinced the market that announced cuts are not just empty rhetoric,” said Nitesh Shah, an analyst at WisdomTree. “Market optimism that we are nearing the end of a rate-tightening cycle and that an economic soft-landing could easily be achieved has also helped oil prices gain.”

Prices:

WTI for September delivery gained 0.8 per cent to US$80.69 a barrel at 10:22 a.m. in New York.

Brent for October settlement was up 0.7 per cent at US$84.28 a barrel

Widely watched metrics are strengthening. The gap between the US oil benchmark’s two nearest contracts is in the widest backwardation since November. The spread between its two closest December contracts is approaching US$6 a barrel in backwardation, up from about US$2 five weeks ago.