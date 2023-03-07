We maintain an oil price band between $80-$90 per barrel in 2023: Kpler's economist

Oil dropped to session lows as the first decline in U.S. crude inventories this year failed to dispel the gloom that the Federal Reserve’s persistent hawkish tone has cast over the market.

The U.S. inventory data briefly lifted futures off their session lows, but the attempt at a rally dissipated amid the dreary economic outlook. West Texas Intermediate declined more than a dollar to trade near US$76 on Wednesday, building on the biggest drop since early January in the prior session.

The Energy Information Administration release even contained some bearish signals for the commodity, including increased inventories of diesel and gasoline that weighed on those products’ prices. No good reason to buy the current dip is materializing, with fundamentals lacking any “uber bullish” trends and macro sentiment remaining “sour,” said Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth.

Still, many major banks are projecting prices will turn, helped by rising demand in China and a coming seasonal shift that may draw down stockpiles, said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors.

“We expect refinery utilization to continue to tick higher and then people will start driving — as early as this week — for some spring break activity,” he said. “That will just continue as we get into the early summer.”

Prices: