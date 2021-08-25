Oil dropped as investors focused on a Federal Reserve meeting that may provide clues about its approach to paring stimulus.

Futures in New York declined as much as 1.9 per cent on Thursday as the U.S. dollar strengthened, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium will offer insights on how the central bank will ease stimulus, viewed as negative for commodities including oil.

Since the Federal Reserve has indicated it is considering reducing asset purchases, “it’s back to worrying about that,” said Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. “The rally we saw this week was basically on thin liquidity, and therefore, wouldn’t have lasted anyway.”

Oil has been volatile this month, clawing back some losses this week after the worst streak of declines since October 2019. The European Union will discuss on Thursday whether to reimpose curbs on U.S. visitors as cases spike, while the oil market will be looking for any changes to production policy from the OPEC+ alliance when the group gathers on Sept. 1.

Most Federal Reserve officials agreed last month they could start slowing the pace of bond purchases later this year, judging that enough progress had been made toward their inflation goal, while gains had been made toward their employment objective, according to the minutes of the FOMC’s July 27-28 meeting.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery decreased 58 cents to US$67.78 a barrel at 10:40 a.m. in New York.

Brent for October settlement fell 50 cents to US$71.75 a barrel.

Meanwhile, shrinking U.S. stockpiles, a rebound in Indian demand and China’s containment of its latest outbreak are providing some positive signs for the market, but virus-related restrictions on mobility still remain in place in many regions.

Crude rallied nearly 10 per cent over the previous three sessions and most of the gains this week were from funds exiting short positions to net out their activity before the Federal Reserve meeting, according to traders.

