Oil slipped before an OPEC+ meeting as traders wait to see whether the group will heed or snub a US call to boost crude supplies.

West Texas Intermediate fell toward US$93 a barrel after swinging between gains and losses. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia convene virtually later Wednesday, and a Bloomberg survey of traders and analysts suggested the alliance led by Saudi Arabia was more likely to keep output steady in September than agree on an increase. Kazakhstan said on Wednesday that the group may have to raise output.

Oil sank to the lowest close in more than five months earlier this week, giving up the bulk of the gains seen since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. That drop came as investors fret about a global economic slowdown. When OPEC+ meets later today Brent crude prices will likely be below US$100, while timespreads that gauge market strength have weakened markedly, indicating that some of the strength in physical markets is easing.

“It seems unlikely OPEC+ will do anything when it meets later today,” said Callum Macpherson, head of commodities at Investec. “If it did decide to increase output in any form, this could come as quite a surprise and lead to Brent testing levels further under US$100 a barrel.”

Investors were also tracking the fallout from a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan that’s inflamed US-China tensions and reduced appetite for risk assets. Beijing announced military drills, as well as economic curbs against the island, as Pelosi held a press briefing with President Tsai Ing-wen.

US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia last month in an effort to convince OPEC+ to produce more crude after gasoline hit a record. Ahead of this week’s meeting, an administration official talked up the prospect for a positive announcement though some members have been unable to meet output quotas. Separately, the State Department approved possible military sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates worth more than a combined US$5 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said it expected OPEC+ to agree to a “modest” increase in output, according to a note from analysts including Damien Courvalin. At present, the global crude market faces a deficit of 2 million barrels a day and stockpiles are near record low levels, the bank said.

Prices:

WTI for September delivery fell 1.2 per cent to US$93.31 a barrel at 10 a.m. in London.

Brent for October settlement was 1.3 per cent lower at US$99.21 a barrel.

Ahead of the OPEC+ session, the American Petroleum Institute reported that US crude stockpiles expanded by more than 2 million barrels, according to people familiar with the data. Government figures will follow later on Wednesday.