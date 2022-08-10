Oil prices fell after Russia resumed sending crude toward Ukraine, reversing short-lived support from government data that showed US inflation growing at a slower pace.

West Texas Intermediate dropped more than 2 per cent Wednesday after Russia’s pipeline operator Transneft PJSC said it as resumed oil flows via the Druzhba line toward Ukraine and oil could reach Slovakia later today, a spokesperson said. Earlier in the session, crude briefly appeared to gain support from a report showing that the pace of inflation slowed.

“This is just one inflation report that will need to be complimented with a couple more cooler reports for Wall Street to firmly believe the Fed will be shortly finishing up their tightening cycle,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. The resumption of oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline coincided with the fading of the inflation-driven oil price bounce, he added.

Crude hit a six-month low last week on signs that demand was weakening, especially for US gasoline, just as investors fretted that a global slowdown is looming. The cooler Consumer Price Index data helped markets broadly rally, allaying some of the concerns around a global growth slowdown and higher interest rates.

Estimates from the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute showed a 2.16 million barrel increase in US crude stockpiles last week, including a build at the key storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, according to people familiar with the data. Official figures will follow later on Wednesday.

Prices:

WTI for September delivery fell 2.2 per cent to US$88.30 a barrel at 10:14 a.m. in New York.

Brent for October settlement was down 1.9 per cent at US$94.50 a barrel.

Traders are also set for a barrage of data in the coming days. Both the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency are set to issue their monthly snapshots on Thursday.