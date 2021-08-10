We believe demand for oil will recover and prices will move higher: BMO's Randy Ollenberger

Oil dropped suddenly after the U.S. called on the OPEC+ alliance to revive production more quickly.

Futures tumbled as much as 2.4 per cent in New York after National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said current plans to boost output weren’t sufficient. The world’s largest oil-consuming nation has seen gasoline prices firmly above US$3 a gallon in recent months, putting pressure on drivers who are back on the road as pandemic restrictions ease.

“We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices,” Sullivan said in a statement. “Competitive energy markets will ensure reliable and stable energy supplies, and OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery.”

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for September delivery fell 1.1 per cent to US$67.55 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 8:59 a.m. local time.

Brent for October settlement was down 1.2 per cent at US$69.82 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange, after gaining 2.3 per cent on Tuesday.

The 23-nation OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is gradually reviving the vast quantities of production that -- with strong encouragement from former President Donald Trump -- it shuttered when the pandemic began.

The coalition agreed last month to restart the remaining offline supplies in careful installments, of 400,000 barrels a day each month. The tentative pace seemed in line with the market, which has seen prices soften in recent weeks as the delta variant prompts fresh lockdowns in China and other key fuel consumers in Asia.

Still, many analysts expect global markets will soon tighten as demand begins to pick up again. OPEC’s own data show its planned monthly hikes will fill only a fraction of the supply deficit over the rest of this year.

“We believe that market tightening is far from over and that prices over the coming months will rebound,” said Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc.

WTI futures gained 2.7 per cent on Tuesday, when the American Petroleum Institute reported motor fuel stockpiles fell by 1.11 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. That would be the fourth weekly draw, the longest run of declines since September, if confirmed by official figures due later Wednesday.

The outlook for supplies is growing tighter as the prospects fade for a swift deal between the Washington and Tehran to lift sanctions on Iranian oil exports, which was widely expected when President Biden took office. The selection on Wednesday of a hawkish diplomat as foreign minister by Iran’s new president only compounded signs that negotiations face a difficult path.

The U.S. has encouraged OPEC+ in the past to increase supply, most recently in April when Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called her Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to highlight the importance of “affordable energy.” Tweets lambasting the cartel were a common feature of Trump’s presidency, though they had variable levels of success.

Other market news: