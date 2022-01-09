Oil declined as supply returned in nations that had suffered outages and as the market weighs the impact of ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in China.

Brent fell in London, tracking weaker equity markets. Production in OPEC-member Libya increased to 900,000 barrels a day after pipeline maintenance was completed, although some of its ports could be closed for the next week due to bad weather. Some output was also restored in Kazakhstan following widespread unrest last week.

Traders are also focused on China, which is continuing to battle COVID-19 outbreaks. The world’s largest oil importer ignited a mass testing blitz in the northern port city of Tianjin as the country strives to maintain its zero-tolerance approach to the virus amid more transmissible variants.

“Countering the short-term threat of even higher prices are easing supply disruptions in Libya and Kazakhstan, but overall demand remains robust,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank A/S.

Prices

Brent for March settlement fell 0.3 per cent to US$81.49 a barrel at 8:31 a.m. in New York.

WTI for February delivery declined 0.4 per cent to US$78.58 a barrel

Crude has made a strong start to 2022, pushing higher on a combination of optimism about global demand coupled with interruptions to supplies. That’s tightened the market, helping near-term time spreads firm into a bullish, backwardation structure. While the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have agreed to boost output further, there’s concern the group may not be able to deliver the planned amount in full.

The Brent market is in backwardation, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices commanding a premium to those further out. The global benchmark’s prompt spread was 64 cents a barrel in backwardation on Monday, up from 41 cents a week ago.

Related coverage: