(Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled toward $60 a barrel as President Donald Trump threw trade talks between the world’s two largest economies into disarray with a threat to raise tariffs on Chinese imports, roiling global markets.

Futures plunged as much as 3.1 percent in New York to the lowest level in five weeks. China was said to be considering delaying a trip by its top trade negotiators to Washington this week after Trump threatened on Sunday to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent. Saudi Arabia also cut June pricing for all crude grades to the U.S. in a move that appeared to be aimed at easing concern over supplies.

Crude has retreated around 10 percent after reaching a six-month high in late April on signs the global supply outlook may not be as tight as previously feared. Investors have also been losing faith in this year’s rally, with money managers slashing optimistic wagers on U.S. oil prices last week for the first time since February. The possibility the world’s two largest economies won’t reach a trade deal threatens to remove a crucial support for prices.

“President Trump is always full of surprises,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific Ltd. in Singapore. “It can only be construed as bearish for oil because if there is a trade war then consumption globally will fall, and oil will fall with that.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery fell $1.38, or 2.2 percent, to $60.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 10:36 a.m. in Dubai and dropped as much as $1.90 earlier. It lost 2.2 percent last week.

Brent for July settlement declined $1.51, or 2.1 percent, to $69.34 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. It fell to $68.79 earlier, the lowest since April 2. The global benchmark crude was at a premium of $8.67 to WTI for the same month.

Trump threatened not only to more than double tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese exports to the U.S. but also raised the possibility of imposing a 25 percent tariff on an additional $325 billion of goods. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He was set to arrive in Washington Wednesday with a delegation of about 100 people for what had been shaping up to be possibly the final round of talks.

China’s offshore yuan tumbled along with Asian stocks and industrial commodities including copper on Monday as investors assessed the potential hit to global economic growth if the trade talks don’t succeed.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, cut the pricing for June supplies of all crude grades to the U.S., while raising it for other regions. The kingdom’s official selling prices serve as a benchmark for other Middle East suppliers.

Supply concerns due to the end of Iran waivers and the deteriorating situation in Venezuela have already been priced in, Oanda’s Halley said. “It could turn into a bit of a rout if oil starts triggering stop losses in the market.”

