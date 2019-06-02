(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended declines -- and has now lost more than a tenth of its value in three days -- as an increasingly aggressive U.S. trade policy fueled fears the world could be heading for a significant economic slowdown.

Futures in New York fell as much as 2.6% after slumping 5.5% Friday. China struck a combative tone in a white paper released Sunday, blaming the U.S. for the collapse in trade talks and saying it won’t be pressured into concessions. That came after the White House rattled markets Friday by announcing tariffs on Mexican goods and terminating India’s designation as a developing nation, stopping it from exporting products to the U.S. without duties.

Oil has now fallen around 20% from late April, wiping out about half of its rally in the earlier part of the year, mainly due the increasingly fraught global trade environment along with record-high American crude production. While a tense situation in the Middle East has been supporting prices somewhat, the White House indicated over the weekend that it would be willing to negotiate with Iran without preconditions.

“The conflict is now more than a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies,” said Takayuki Nogami, the chief economist at Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. in Tokyo. “If the U.S. wants to punish other countries, that will increase downward pressure on the global economy.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for July dropped 59 cents, or 1.1%, to $52.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 9:56 a.m. in Singapore. It fell as much as $1.39 earlier to $52.11, the lowest since Jan. 29. The contract declined more than 16% last month.

Brent for August settlement fell 92 cents, or 1.5%, to $61.07 a barrel on London’s ICE Futures Europe exchange. The July contract closed 3.6% at $64.49 before expiring on Friday. The global benchmark crude was trading at a premium of $8.11 to WTI.

