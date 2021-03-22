Oil falls with demand in focus after worst week since October

Oil fell with the near-term demand outlook remaining in focus after slumping the most since October last week.

Brent futures declined by about 0.5 per cent on Monday after dropping 6.8 per cent last week. Oil’s demand recovery is being threatened by new lockdowns in Europe and a haphazard vaccine rollout, with new virus restrictions in France and Italy and Germany proposing an extension to lockdown measures. Meanwhile, new data show crude imports for India -- the world’s third-biggest oil importer -- plunged in February, while the number of unsold cargoes of West African crude is also higher than normal, hinting at weak buying interest.

However, there’s continued optimism over consumption in the U.S. as the Biden administration unleashes a wave of stimulus. The number of passengers checking through airport security in the country rose to the highest in just over a year on Sunday. That could provide support for jet fuel, the worst-hit oil product -- at least in relative terms -- during the coronavirus crisis.

As crude plunged last week, the total number of futures contracts held by traders dropped by about 7 per cent -- a sign that many in the market fled for the exit. Others are confident about the long-term outlook and a return to higher prices. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the recent selloff was transient and that the market rebalancing would continue with vaccinations driving higher mobility.

There is still some residual pessimism in the market, with Europe seeing pockets of increased COVID-19 cases, said Louise Dickson, an oil markets analyst at consultant Rystad Energy AS. “If vaccination campaigns continue to face challenges going forward, 2021 may see up to 1 million barrels of oil demand per day not recovering this year, compared to a smooth recovery scenario,” she said.

Prices

Brent fell 0.5 per cent to US$64.19 a barrel at 12:56 p.m in London

West Texas Intermediate for April delivery, which expires Monday, lost 0.4 per cent to US$61.18

The May contract lost 0.3 per cent to US$61.23

Since crude’s slump last week, attention is also growing on the amount of oil Iran -- currently under U.S. sanctions -- is exporting, particularly to China. The world’s largest importer released data showing it received no Iranian crude for the first time in months, a sign supplies could be masked as originating from other countries.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, meanwhile, said his country was in no hurry to revive the nuclear deal, although he reiterated that Tehran was still prepared to return to the original terms of the agreement once the U.S. has lifted sanctions.

