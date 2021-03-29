Oil falls with focus on OPEC+ meeting after Suez blockage ends

Oil fell during a choppy trading session as traders look ahead to an OPEC+ meeting this week, while navigation is set to resume in the crucial Suez Canal after the giant vessel that had been blocking the waterway was freed.

Prices have been volatile in recent days. The market’s focus remains on the impact renewed coronavirus lockdowns would have on demand, before the OPEC+ discussions on output policy on Thursday. The Ever Given is said to be afloat and moving north now after blocking one of the world’s most important waterways for days. Navigation in the channel is set to resume, though no timetable has been given.

​Oil is set to close out a fourth consecutive quarterly gain this week, aided by sustained supply curbs by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, and optimism that global demand will expand as COVID-19 vaccines. But a run of three weekly losses for WTI has put a dent in the rally, underpinning speculation that OPEC+ will continue to hold on to their output cuts.

“Recent price weakness has fueled speculation that the group of producers will again refrain from unwinding their extraordinary production curtailment this week,” TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note. “OPEC is in a tight spot — a period of extreme supply management has successfully helped crude prices firm sharply, breathing life into non-conventional producers.”

Traders were also tracking the introduction on Monday of a new futures contract, with Abu Dhabi kicking off its bid to establish a new benchmark. The product “provides an additional tool that the market has been looking for,” Khaled Salmeen, executive director of supply and trading at Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Prices:

WTI for May delivery fell 61 cents to US$60.36 a barrel at 9:55 a.m. in New York

Brent for the same month lost 67 cents to US$63.90 a barrel

Murban for June delivery traded at US$63.38 a barrel on ICE Futures Abu Dhabi

The blockage in the Suez Canal had caused a huge backlog of ships at both ends of the vital waterway, and spurred some vessels to avoid the congestion by taking the longer, much costlier route around Africa. Rates for tankers have increased, boosting the cost of shipping crude around the world.

