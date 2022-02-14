Gas prices are set to increase in most provinces next week, demand shows no sign of slowing: Roger McKnight

Oil fell, with prices growing increasingly volatile in the face of geopolitical tensions over Ukraine.

The global benchmark traded near US$94 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded below US$93, both more than US$2 off their highs for the day. Russia’s foreign minister said he would propose to continue diplomatic engagements with the West over tensions in Ukraine, soothing some concerns.

While crude has been swinging wildly in recent days as tensions around the eastern European country grow, the underlying market remains robust. Physical barrels priced off a key global benchmark are hitting unprecedented levels, and the spread between between Brent crude’s two nearest futures contracts touched US$2 a barrel, a bullish indicator.

The situation is entering a potentially decisive week. Russia has amassed troops near the Ukrainian border, with the U.S. warning that major military action my be imminent. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said his country has no plans to invade its smaller neighbor.

Oil remains near its highest level since 2014 as the crisis reinforces a rally that’s been underpinned by soaring worldwide demand, supply interruptions and declining stockpiles. Its run of weekly gains was the longest since October, before the emergence of the omicron virus variant. A potential conflict, coupled with retaliatory U.S.-led sanctions, would risk upending global energy flows.

“I can see the risk premium building together with the tensions in eastern Europe,” said Hans van Cleef, a senior energy economist at ABN Amro Bank NV. “But still I find it hard to believe that in case of escalation there will be sanctions imposed which would prevent Russia exporting oil.”

Prices:

Brent for April settlement fell 0.6 per cent, trading at US$93.85 as of 8:48 a.m. in New York.

WTI for March delivery lost 0.5 per cent to US$92.65. Earlier, prices gained 2 per cent to US$94.94, the highest since September 2014.

Oil option markets saw a surge of activity after prices spiked on Ukraine tensions Friday. Traders are paying bumper premiums for bullish call options, where higher prices would profit a buyer. They’re the most expensive relative to bearish put options since 2019, according to Bloomberg data.

