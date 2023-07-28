(Bloomberg) -- Oil companies operating in Iraq have cut investment by $400 million this year and laid off hundreds of employees after the closure of a pipeline from the northern Kurdish region to a Turkish Mediterranean Sea port halted production in the semi-autonomous area.

Investment plans for 2024 are under review with more jobs potentially at risk, the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan, an industry group representing the companies, said in a statement. DNO ASA, Genel Energy Plc, Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd., HKN Energy Ltd. and ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. established the group in February.

“The ongoing closure is having a significant impact on foreign investment in Kurdistan, and a prolonged closure threatens thousands of jobs in the region,” according to the statement. “Should the pipeline outage continue, foreign investment will be further reduced, which in turn will put at risk further jobs and the ability for the industry to deliver the 400,000 barrels of oil per day” needed to support government spending.

All of those companies operate in the northern Kurdish region of Iraq where they’ve been forced to cut output since they can’t export their barrels. Turkey halted flows on the pipeline in March after an arbitration court ordered it to pay about $1.5 billion in damages to Iraq for transporting oil without Baghdad’s approval.

Restarting the pipeline will likely be on the agenda during an upcoming visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Baghdad. The Iraqi government announced the visit without saying when it will take place, while the Turks have yet to confirm a trip. Ankara wants to negotiate a settlement before reopening the link, people familiar with the matter have said.

The lack of those Iraqi barrels is helping to further tighten global crude markets as the OPEC+ producers group continues to restrict output. Iraq is the second-biggest member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, behind Saudi Arabia, which leads the broader OPEC+ grouping with Russia. Oil is on track for a fifth weekly gain as analysts and traders forecast a deepening supply deficit that could support prices over the rest of the year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.