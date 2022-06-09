Oil erased gains as traders weighed plans for a renewed lockdown in parts of Shanghai against a robust global market for refined fuels.

West Texas Intermediate futures traded near US$122 a barrel. Shanghai will implement its first major restrictions on movement since the financial hub exited a two-month shutdown at the start of June, calling into question the demand recovery in one of the world’s biggest oil-consuming countries.

The renewed curbs are keeping prices in check after crude this week hit a three-month high amid strong product markets. U.S. gasoline inventories are at their lowest seasonal level in eight years, while consumption is rising even as retail prices for the motor fuel -- already at a record -- approach US$5 a gallon.

Crude prices are likely under pressure from Chinese restrictions, but “most other indicators remain supportive,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank. “Most important” is the “continued fall in Cushing and gasoline stockpiles and no visible change in US driver behavior.”

Crude has maintained its upward momentum this year as economies rebound from the pandemic, while Russia’s war in Ukraine has upended trade flows, leading to further tightening. Prices are still “nowhere near” their peak, according to key OPEC member the United Arab Emirates, which said Wednesday that China’s impending recovery may strain the market further.

Although Shanghai will lock down a district on Saturday for mass testing, China as a whole is cautiously emerging from strict virus curbs. China National Petroleum Corp., the country’s biggest oil and gas producer, has predicted oil demand will grow next quarter but warned of further disruptions this year due to more Covid-19 outbreaks.

Prices

WTI for July delivery slipped 0.3 per cent to US$121.75 a barrel at 8:53 a.m. in New York

Futures settled at the highest level since March 8 on Wednesday

Brent for August was little changed at US$123.41

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said this week that prices needed to rally further to achieve the demand destruction required for market rebalancing. The bank increased its quarterly forecasts for this year and into 2023, raising its WTI estimate for the next quarter to US$137 a barrel.

US gasoline stockpiles dropped by 812,000 barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. That extends the run of declines to 10 weeks, the longest since 2019. Nationwide crude inventories rose by 2.03 million barrels.