Oil paired gains after a US government report showed US fuel stockpiles fell at a slower pace and refineries boosted runs to the highest in years, signaling some relief for tight markets.

West Texas Intermediate futures traded near US$110 a barrel, nearly flat with where it’s settled both days this week. US gasoline stockpiles fell 482,000 barrels, the smallest decline since February, according to an Energy Information Administration report Wednesday. Gasoline stockpiles are at the lowest level for this time of the year in nearly a decade. US refiners, though, are running at the highest rate since January 2020.

“It was not a bad report, it was just not quite good enough,” said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management. “The bottom line here is that expectations for draws are high and this report just did not quite deliver enough for crude to keep accelerating higher.”

Despite the recent pullback in prices, the war in Ukraine has upended trade flows and fanned inflation worldwide, with pump prices in the US repeatedly breaking records. Unseasonably high gasoline exports from America are also eroding domestic stockpiles ahead of the summer driving season that starts this weekend.

The US is leading a co-ordinated release of global crude reserves in an effort to tame rising energy prices. The Department of Energy made its latest announcement on the sale of strategic stockpiles, offering as much as 40.1 million barrels of predominantly sour crude.

Prices

WTI for July delivery rose 24 cents to US$110.01 a barrel at 11:33 a.m. in New York

Brent for July settlement rose 22 cents to US$113.78 a barrel

But the US and other producing nation are at odds on whether oil markets remain balanced, with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said that the kingdom has done what it could for the oil market, adding that there was no shortfall of crude.

Despite calls from some nations for more oil production, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said “oil supply right now is relatively in balance,” during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “The kingdom has done what it can.”

Saudi Aramco’s chief executive officer added that oil markets are currently balanced but companies need to invest more in production to meet rising demand and prevent even higher price volatility.