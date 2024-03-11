Oil swung between gains and losses as signs of stubborn U.S. inflation whipsawed wider markets and clouded the outlook for when the Federal Reserve may start to cut interest rates.

Brent futures traded below US$82 a barrel, erasing earlier gains. WTI slid toward US$77, while stocks rebounded and the dollar fluctuated. In addition to the US inflation data, OPEC’s monthly report said that the group’s latest oil supply cuts stalled as Iraq produced above its quota for a second month.

The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady for a fifth straight meeting when policymakers gather March 19-20. Slightly higher than expected CPI numbers are not likely to “rock the boat,” said Ole Hansen, a commodity strategist at Saxo Bank A/S, “overall a report that is unlikely to impact the thinking.”

Oil has advanced this year but prices have been caught between the push and pull of bullish and bearish factors. OPEC+ supply cuts have been offset by higher output from outside the group, while concerns about Chinese demand persist. Later this week, the International Energy Agency will provide a snapshot on the market.

Russia’s Lukoil PJSC had to halt operations at a refinery unit in the Nizhny Novgorod region after a Ukrainian drone strike resulted in a fire at the Norsi plant. It’s the most destructive attack on Russia’s downstream sector in more than a month, and could potentially disrupt fuel flows to both domestic and overseas markets.

Prices: