(Bloomberg) -- The structure of the futures market for global benchmark Brent crude is signaling rising concern over disruptions in Iranian exports due to U.S. sanctions on the OPEC producer.

Futures in London for settlement in November -- when the U.S. measures will go into effect -- are trading higher than contracts for later months. That market structure, known as backwardation, is seen reflecting fears of a supply crunch. Meanwhile, Brent’s premium to New York prices has risen as U.S. crude is weighed down by infrastructure bottlenecks and speculation that President Donald Trump will pursue efforts to lower fuel costs.

“While supply risks we see from OPEC including Iran are lifting Brent prices, Trump’s constantly restricting WTI from rising higher, causing the WTI-Brent spread to widen,” Kim Kwangrae, a commodities analyst at Samsung Futures Inc., said by phone. “In the long term, both WTI and Brent are in backwardation mainly on concerns over curtailed Iranian output due to U.S. sanctions.”

Most of Iran’s customers are already facing difficulties in buying supplies from the Persian Gulf state even before sanctions on its crude exports are imposed on Nov. 4. Uncertainty is rising over whether other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will be able to pump more to fill any supply gap. Meanwhile, the U.S. hasn’t said if it’ll give waivers to buyers who otherwise risk being cut off from the American financial system.

As longer-term futures indicate supply risks, near-term prices are fluctuating on changes in U.S. inventories. The October contract in New York was little changed on Wednesday following an industry report that signaled a surprise gain in stockpiles, after prices flipped between gains and losses over the past two sessions. Meanwhile, Brent futures for the same month are in contango.

Brent for November settlement was at $76.33 a barrel at 11:15 a.m. Singapore time, 11 cents more than December crude. That’s the widest backwardation since early July between the second and third-month contracts. October Brent, which expires on Aug. 31, was little changed at $75.99 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange.

West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery traded 4 cents higher at $68.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 34 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $68.53 on Tuesday. Total volume traded was about 71 percent below the 100-day average. The U.S. crude benchmark’s discount to Brent was unchanged after closing at $7.42 a barrel on Tuesday, the biggest in more than two months.

“Trump’s release of strategic oil reserves as well as his rights to discharge as much as 30 million barrels of crude in an emergency are further keeping oil from climbing higher,” Samsung Futures’s Kim said.

Other oil-market news:

U.S. stockpiles expanded by 38,000 barrels last week and supplies of gasoline and distillate also increased, the American Petroleum Institute was said to report. That compares with a decline of 1.49 million barrels forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts before government data due Wednesday.

Just when Venezuela settled legal claims that threatened its ability to export oil in exchange for much-needed cash, a ship crash shut down its main gateway for crude cargoes.

Crude prices in Midland, Texas, fell to the lowest in over four years against benchmark West Text Intermediate, after a pipeline that carries Permian oil to Oklahoma shut early Tuesday.

December crude futures in Shanghai added 0.2 percent to 512.8 yuan a barrel, after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.

