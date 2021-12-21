Oil could reach $80 three weeks from now as we get used to Omicron: Analyst

Oil climbed with equities in volatile year-end trading as traders assessed the outlook for demand amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Futures in New York rose as much as 3.6 per cent Tuesday after a two-day rout, trading around US$70 a barrel. Crude rallied alongside other risk assets as signs emerged that President Joe Biden’s spending plan can be salvaged. Volatility has surged in recent weeks as traders weigh the new strain’s potential impact on consumption, with low end-of-year trading volumes leading to exaggerated moves.

“Folks are booking their profits or end-of-year losses and just waiting for the restart after the new year,” said John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital LLC.

Crude’s daily gains come against the backdrop of surging gas and power prices in Europe, with France even burning fuel oil in a bid to keep the lights on. Earlier this year, the oil market got a boost from expectations that there would be a major switch in power consumption toward crude and petroleum products.

Still, oil has faltered toward the end of the year, in part due to the emergence of the new COVID-19 strain ahead of winter. The oil market structure is flashing bearish signs, indicating near-term over-supply, which may require OPEC+ to act when the group meets next month.

The new virus variant accounted for 73 per cent of all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. last week, but city traffic in Europe held up over that same period, pointing to a limited demand impact so far despite new restrictions. President Joe Biden will send 500 million free coronavirus tests to Americans’ homes beginning next month and dispatch the military to shore up overwhelmed hospitals.

“A relief bounce is unlikely to drive a major turnaround in sentiment with the Brent prompt spread signaling an oversupplied market,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank A/S.

President Biden and Senator Joe Manchin spoke Sunday night after Manchin torpedoed Biden’s roughly US$2 trillion economic agenda, a conversation that the White House believes left the door open to revive talks on the package, according to a person familiar with the matter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists cut their U.S. economic growth forecasts after Manchin’s revolt.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for February delivery rose US$2.22 to US$70.45 a barrel at 10:54 a.m. in New York

Brent for February settlement climbed US$1.62 to US$73.14 a barrel

Meanwhile, the head of Libya’s election commission closed the election committees ahead of Friday’s presidential ballot, adding doubts that the landmark vote will take place as scheduled. The OPEC member country also suspended crude exports from two ports after militias shut down the country’s biggest field days before the election.

