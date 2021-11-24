Oil futures swung between gains and losses after a U.S. government report showed crude stockpiles rose the most in three weeks.

Domestic crude inventories increased 1.02 million barrels last week, according to an Energy Information Administration report. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute predicted a 2.31 million-barrel weekly gain on Tuesday. Meanwhile, inventories at the nation’s biggest storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, rose 787,000 barrels.

Prices were little changed earlier in the session after rallying on Tuesday. The U.S. announced 50 million barrels from the nation’s strategic reserves will be released in coordination with China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Meanwhile, OPEC+ delegates said that they may have to reconsider plans to add more supply at their monthly meeting.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January delivery rose 5 cents to US$78.55 a barrel at 10:56 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent for January settlement climbed 16 cents to US$82.47 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.