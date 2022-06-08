Oil extended gains after the UAE said prices may well climb further as Chinese demand recovers in the coming months.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose above US$120 a barrel, trading near a three-month high. At a conference in Jordan, the UAE’s energy minister said the prospects for a jump in Chinese demand means prices could keep rising. The amount of oil that producers can add to the market “is not very encouraging,” Suhail Al-Mazrouei added, underscoring concerns about spare production capacity in the oil market.

The comments came after banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley underlined calls for higher prices in the coming months.

The oil market has maintained its upward momentum this year as economies rebounded from the pandemic, though Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a virus resurgence in China has led to extreme volatility. Beijing continues to roll back its COVID-19 curbs as infection rates ease. Last week, OPEC+ lifted output by more than it had previously planned, though the group has struggled to meet its targets in recent months.

“There is a shift in focus from higher production by OPEC+ towards the declining spare capacity,” said Hans Van Cleef, a senior energy economist at ABN Amro Bank NV. “I find it difficult to see arguments for lower prices in the near term.”

Prices

WTI for July delivery rose 1.1 per cent to US$120.66 a barrel at 8 a.m. in New York.

Brent for August settlement gained 1 per cent to US$121.78 a barrel.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported that US gasoline stockpiles rose by 1.82 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. That’s unlikely to provide much relief to a tight fuel market, with inventories at the lowest seasonal level in years.

US crude stockpiles rose by about 1.85 million barrels last week, while inventories of distillates -- a category that includes diesel -- increased by about 3.38 million barrels, the API said. Official government data are due later Wednesday.