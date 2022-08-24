Oil rallied as the dollar wobbled and markets digested the possibility of OPEC+ cutting production in order to stabilize the volatile futures market.

West Texas Intermediate rose 3.7 per cent to over US$93 a barrel while Brent futures surpassed US$100 a barrel as dollar weakness made commodities prices in the currency more attractive. Traders are weighing the potential of OPEC+ decreasing its crude output after Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg “extreme” volatility is disconnecting futures prices from fundamentals.

Adding further support to prices, Kazakh oil exports may be disrupted for months due to damaged moorings. Shippers are being asked to postpone some tanker loadings at the main export terminal for CPC Blend crude so that dive teams can assess the damage.

“The topic of production cuts has surfaced amid recent price weakness and a growing chorus that paper markets are being distorted by low volumes and fewer participants,” said Stacey Morris, head of energy research at VettaFi.

Oil has undergone a tumultuous period of trading since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February upended flows. OPEC+ has reversed all of the output cuts made during the pandemic, but Prince Abdulaziz suggested the cartel may need to tighten production again when it meets next month.

Futures have lost about a quarter of their value since early June as escalating fears of an economic slowdown threaten the demand outlook. The potential revival of a nuclear deal with Iran, which could lead to a jump in crude exports from the OPEC producer, also added to the bearish sentiment. Yet market activity has dwindled, with open interest falling to the lowest since early 2015.

Prices:

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery rose US$2.49 to US$93.85 a barrel at 1:50 p.m. in New York

Brent for October settlement gained US$3.62 to US$100.10 a barrel

Oil’s steady slide has also filtered through to the pump. In the US, gasoline prices are on their longest run of declines since 2015, potentially easing some of the inflationary pressures on the country’s economy. US diesel prices have fallen for more than 60 days, though that may reserve as demand for the fuel rises in the approach to winter. In Europe, figures released Tuesday showed economic activity shrinking for a second month.

Technical pressure is building in the products market gasoline futures approach their 200 day moving average. If prices for the September contract fall below the technical support level, it could trigger even more selling.