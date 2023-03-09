Oil recovered some recent losses as signs that the labor market is cooling calmed fears that the Federal Reserve will take a more forceful rate hike path.

A gain in weekly jobless claims reported Thursday outstripped expectations, indicating economic softness that could prompt the Fed to shy away from aggressive rate hikes that could provoke a sharper downturn. The data also weakened the dollar, making it more expensive to purchase the commodity.

Embedded Image

The lift from the labor market data was limited amid persistent headwinds, including a tepid economic forecast from China and increased US stockpiles this year.

“For weekly jobless claims to really start to move the needle, they need to start trending a lot higher,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Still, some prominent market watchers have a bullish outlook, with top trader Trafigura Group expecting Brent to hit US$90 a barrel by midyear. 

Prices:

  • WTI for April delivery rose 79 cents to US$77.45 a barrel at 10:49 a.m. in New York.
  • Brent for May settlement increased 74 cents to US$83.40 a barrel.