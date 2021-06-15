Oil advanced with a fourth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories illustrating a demand revival that’s expected to strengthen this summer.

Futures rose as much as one per cent in New York on Wednesday, while the global benchmark Brent headed toward US$75 a barrel. U.S. crude supplies tumbled by more than 7 million barrels last week, while inventories at the nation’s biggest supply hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell to the lowest since March 2020, according to a U.S. government report. Crude exports surged and a gauge of fuel demand ticked higher, the data showed.

Prices are also supported by positive demand signals coming from Asia. Indian gasoline and diesel sales rebounded in the first half of June, while China processed a record volume of crude oil last month.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures for July delivery rose 33 cents to US$72.45 a barrel at 10:34 a.m. in New York. Brent for August settlement climbed 56 cents to US$74.55 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange.