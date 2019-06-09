(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains above $54 a barrel as U.S. drilling activity fell to the lowest since February of last year and Saudi Arabia’s top energy official said he was sure that OPEC+ will extend production cuts.

Futures rose as much as 1.6% in New York, after jumping 2.7% Friday. Working American rigs dropped by 11 to 789 last week, according to data released by Baker Hughes. Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said he was sure OPEC and its allies will extend output reductions into the second half of the year, and his Russian counterpart said the two countries agreed to take coordinated action.

