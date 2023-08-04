Oil headed for a sixth straight weekly gain, the longest winning streak in more than a year, after OPEC+ heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Russia extended production cuts into next month and US stockpiles sank by a record.

West Texas Intermediate traded around US$82 a barrel, taking gains over the six-week span to about 18 per cent. Saudi Arabia said Thursday it would extend its unilateral 1 million barrel a day oil output cut into September, and that the move could be prolonged further or even deepened. Russia will also extend its cut into next month, although it tapered the size of the reduction.

The conflict in Ukraine was also in focus after the Caspian Pipeline Consortium said that Russian authorities temporarily closed Novorossiysk port for marine traffic after a drone attack. Still, oil loadings on moored tankers continued, and there has been no damage to CPC infrastructure, it said.

Futures in New York have now risen in the year to date, amid the rally driven by the leaders of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. An OPEC+ committee is due to review the market on Friday.

“The Saudis are making clear that they are willing to do more if conditions warrant it,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS AG. “The other part is Russia,” he said, adding that there was some expectation in the market the country might not extend its voluntary cuts. Traders will watch whether those reductions continue to draw crude out of storage, a process that's so far been uneven, he said.

U.S. data this week showed the largest-ever drawdown of crude inventories as holdings plunged by more than 17 million barrels, providing further evidence of a tightening market.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimated this week that global oil consumption swelled to a record in July, outpacing supplies and putting the market in a deficit. ANZ Group Holdings Ltd., meanwhile, said supply cuts were tightening the market and Brent could rally to US$100 a barrel by year-end.

Prices: