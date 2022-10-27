(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly gain, supported by tightness in petroleum product markets, robust US exports, and a weakening dollar.

While West Texas Intermediate fell toward $88 a barrel on Friday as a risk-off tone spread across wider markets, futures remain more than 3% higher this week. American petroleum exports have hit a record, while diesel markets in the US and Europe are flashing signs of tightness ahead of winter.

The US dollar is set for a second weekly drop, making commodities priced in the currency cheaper for overseas buyers. The greenback has backtracked even as the Federal Reserve presses on with rate hikes to quell raging inflation.

Oil is on course to advance in October following a run of four monthly declines as slowdown concerns escalated. A decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut production in November and looming European Union sanctions on Russia has tightened the outlook for supply. In addition, refiners in top importer China have snapped up millions of barrels as they plan to ramp up fuel exports.

“The oil market has benefited from a weaker dollar and hope for a strong Chinese economic rebound,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “But now the focus is shifting toward recession risks that are dragging down the crude demand outlook forecasts for the rest of the year.”

Widely-watched time spreads continue to hold in backwardation, a bullish pattern signaling tightness. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between the two nearest contracts -- was $1.99 a barrel, up from $1.27 a month ago.

Reflecting the year’s robust crude market, Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE released bumper earnings on Thursday, drawing another round of criticism from US President Joe Biden. US majors Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp. are due to report financial results later Friday.

