Oil headed for a weekly loss as central banks’ inflation-fighting measures risk growth and Chinese demand remains muted amid virus lockdowns.

West Texas Intermediate futures fell toward US$88 a barrel on Friday, and are down more than 4 per cent this week. A measure of U.S. inflation jumped to a 40-year high last month, spurring expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to continue hiking interest rates that could slow growth and potentially hit energy consumption.

Crude has also struggled as demand in China, the largest importer, remains subdued with the government pressing on with its COVID-Zero policy. Cases have persisted this week, including in Shanghai, in the run-up to the country’s critical twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress, which opens this weekend.

Oil has been caught between the economy and the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut production. Prices rebounded 16 per cent last week after OPEC+ agreed to take massive amounts of supply out of the market. But that has partially unwound since, with the International Energy Agency warning the output cuts risked tipping the global economy into recession.

This week’s price decline is “in response to a continued subdued demand outlook globally, especially in China,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. Still, the reduction in demand may not be enough to prevent prices from moving higher due to supply tightness, he said.

Prices:

WTI for November delivery fell 0.9 per cent to US$88.30 a barrel as of 11:17 a.m. in London.

Brent for December was 0.9 per cent lower at US$93.73 a barrel.

The OPEC+ decision has enraged the Biden administration, with officials critical of Saudi Arabia’s role saying the move will help keep revenue flowing to Moscow to support its invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden -- who ordered releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve earlier this year -- said he’d announce new actions next week to combat high U.S. gasoline prices.

Widely watched time spreads have declined in recent weeks, suggesting an easing of near-term market tightness. The difference between Brent’s two nearest contracts was at US$1.62 a barrel compared with US$2.03 last Friday and US$2.82 two weeks ago.