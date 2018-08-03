(Bloomberg) -- Oil is poised for its first weekly gain since the end of June as traders assess the risk of Iran blocking the world’s most important crude shipment choke point as well as signs of declining inventories at the biggest U.S. storage hub.

Futures in New York were little changed, heading for a 0.6 percent increase this week. A report by data-provider Genscape Inc. signaled stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, may further decline from the lowest level in almost four years. Fox News reported Iran began a large-scale exercise in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, stoking concerns the OPEC member may shut down the passage for about 30 percent of the world’s seaborne-traded crude.

Oil slumped more than 7 percent last month as a trade spat between the U.S. and China weighed on prices, with Beijing vowing to retaliate against President Donald Trump’s latest threat to raise tariffs on its goods. While geopolitical tensions in the Middle East raises speculation over a potential tightening of supplies, signs of a glut of high-quality crude is emerging as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies boost output.

Market Tightens

“A decline in Cushing inventories may continue for two to four weeks as refinery run rates are expected to remain relatively high with the summer gasoline demand season continuing,” and as Canadian crude shipments are reduced following an outage, Takayuki Nogami, chief economist at state-backed Japan Oil, Gas & Metals National Corp., said by phone from Tokyo. “Prices are also supported by reports of Iran’s military exercise in the Persian Gulf.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery traded at $69.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 8 cents, at 1:22 p.m. in Tokyo. The contract rose $1.30 to $68.96 on Thursday. Total volume traded Friday was about 53 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for October settlement traded at $73.40 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, down 6 cents. Prices are 1.2 percent lower this week. The global benchmark traded at a $5.66 premium to WTI for the same month.

Futures for September delivery climbed 1.8 percent to 512.7 yuan a barrel on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange. The contract rose 1.1 percent this week.

Sliding Stockpiles

Crude inventories at the Cushing hub fell 1.1 million barrels from Friday to Tuesday, a Genscape report was said to show. That comes after the Energy Information Administration’s data showed Cushing stockpiles fell last week for an 11th straight week to the lowest level since Oct. 2014.

Meanwhile, Iran started a major exercise in the Straight of Hormuz involving more than 50 small boats, practicing swarming operations that could potentially shut down the water way if ever deployed for real, Fox News reported, citing U.S. officials. The U.S. assesses that the Iranian exercise is partly being held in response to rising rhetoric from America, CNN reported.

“We are aware of the increase in Iranian naval operations within the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman,” Navy Captain Bill Urban, a U.S. Central Command spokesman, said in a statement. “We are monitoring it closely, and will continue to work with our partners to ensure freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce in international waterways.”

Other oil-market news:

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross signaled there’s more pain ahead unless China changes its economic system, as the Asian nation repeated it will never surrender to U.S. trade threats.

China’s largest refiner, Sinopec, will hold off on buying U.S. crude as an escalating trade war between Beijing and Washington threatens to make American imports more expensive, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. reduced monthly pricing to most markets as the world’s biggest oil exporter boosts supply to meet customer demand.

