Oil fell Friday and headed for a weekly loss as global inflation-fighting measures and muted Chinese demand soured the market’s outlook.

West Texas Intermediate futures dropped near US$86 a barrel and is set to fall over 6 per cent this week. A measure of U.S. inflation jumped to a 40-year high last month, spurring expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to continue hiking interest rates that could slow growth and potentially hit energy consumption.

Prices this week have given up some of the gains spurred by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies’ decision to sharply reduce output in November. Crude has also struggled as demand in China, the largest importer, remains subdued with the government pressing on with its COVID-Zero policy. The country’s critical twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress opens this weekend.

Though oil has eased, key timespreads are indicating scarce supply in the market. Diesel, used by truck and shippers to transport goods, has surged at a time when inflation is already running high. The International Energy Agency has warned that the OPEC+ cuts could tip the global economy into recession, and the U.S. has rebuked Saudi Arabia for the decision. President Joe Biden said he’d announce new actions next week to combat high US gasoline prices.

“After last week’s run up, it feels like oil prices have been plagued with a sell-the-news trade this week,” said Stacey Morris, head of energy research at Alerian VettaFi. “Recession concerns and the related demand impact are going to remain in focus now that there is a little more clarity on supply following the OPEC+ meeting.”

Prices:

WTI for November delivery fell US$3.11 to US$86.00 a barrel as of 10:24 a.m. in New York.

Prices are down 7 per cent for the week

Brent for December dropped US$2.81 at US$91.76 a barrel.

There are signs that trading activity is picking up after months in the doldrums. Brent open interest climbed to its highest level since March this week, while there has also been a flurry of bullish option flows and the start of Mexico’s secretive annual oil hedge.