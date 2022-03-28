(Bloomberg) -- It’s getting both costlier and more time consuming to hedge oil as liquidity shrinks in the futures market, slowing transactions and threatening to ultimately disrupt real-world deliveries if the situation doesn’t improve.

Some hedging deals that used to take four to six weeks to transact are now taking three months or more, one person who executes hedging for shale producers said. At the same time, the cost for producers to lock in hedges that act as insurance against a sudden collapse in prices has recently surged by as much as 50%.

“Now it costs 25% more on average to hedge using banks and 50% more if you are using a merchant trader to hedge, so the cost of execution has gone up pretty heavily,” said Jay Stevens, vice president at AEGIS Hedging Solutions, which works with about 250 oil and gas producers on their hedging programs. “It’s still worth putting on the hedge but we definitely have producers that are unhappy about it.”

The rising costs and longer lead times to lock in hedges is just the latest headache for an oil market already struggling with rising margin requirements and extreme volatility, which have caused some speculators like hedge funds to head for the exits. Since most traders won’t move physical barrels without a corresponding financial trade to help minimize risk, these mismatches in the financial trading space risk spilling into physical markets.

Several top physical traders have already said that the liquidity crisis coinciding with limited access to credit lines is driving up costs, forcing them to reduce activity. Cash crude trading at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for benchmark futures, is noticeably tougher these days due to credit problems, one physical crude trader in the U.S. said on condition of anonymity since he was not authorized to speak to the media.

“The perception of a lack of credit by many of the players in the physical market has slowed physical trading to some extent as normally willing counter-parties are now less willing to trade without further credit assurances in place,” said Scott Shelton, an energy specialist at TP ICAP Group Plc. “When you add that and cost of futures margins, I think that there has been some slowing of not only futures trading, but also physical.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.