(Bloomberg) -- Oil switched to a decline to extend a run of choppy sessions, as traders weighed smaller US inventories and the wider risks of more attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

Brent edged down to near $77 a barrel, reversing an earlier gain and following Tuesday’s advance of almost 2%. The American Petroleum Institute said nationwide inventories fell 5.2 million barrels last week, with levels at Cushing also down. The Energy Information Administration, meanwhile, forecast a narrow global supply deficit.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched further attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea, although no injuries or damage were reported. The incidents — which have continued despite a US-led maritime force being deployed — are seen as a spillover from the Israel-Hamas war.

Crude has seesawed this month, rising and falling on alternate days, as traders attempt to gauge the outlook for the coming quarters. In recent days, a surge in freight costs has boosted purchases of Middle Eastern oil, and the market remains supported by by OPEC+ supply cuts, tensions in the Middle East including the Red Sea, and outages in Libya.

“I don’t think we’re going to come off more, but it is more that there is no risk appetite,” Amrita Sen, co-founder of consultant Energy Aspects, said at the Gulf Intelligence Global Energy Outlook Forum. “But we are staring at big refinery maintenance so why go long right now.”

