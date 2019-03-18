(Bloomberg) -- Oil traded near a four-month high as Saudi Arabia said OPEC and its allies will stick to production cuts for as long as inventories keep rising.

Futures in New York were little changed after gaining 4.4 percent last week. OPEC+ remains committed to curbing output while there’s still a supply glut, Saudi Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan, where the coalition is meeting. Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak earlier said uncertainties over Venezuela and Iran make it difficult to decide on the next steps before May or June.

Oil has rallied almost 30 percent this year as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners curbed production to avert a global glut fed by booming U.S. shale flows. Unplanned output losses in Venezuela and Iran have further squeezed supplies. While American drilling activity has slowed, the nation is still forecast to pump record volumes. Al-Falih had proposed last month to continue with supply reductions through the year.

Signals from OPEC+ ministers “were more or less in line with what had been expected,” said Tomomichi Akuta, a senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co. in Tokyo. “Crude markets are not tightening much as OPEC+ cuts are offset by increased output from U.S. shale drillers. And the demand outlook is uncertain. This situation wouldn’t change until the middle of this year.”

West Texas Intermediate for April delivery was 11 cents lower at $58.41 barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, at 4:02 p.m. in Singapore. The contract fell 9 cents to $58.52 on Friday, after reaching the highest close on Thursday since Nov. 12.

Brent for May settlement rose 4 cents to $67.20 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract declined 7 cents to $67.16 on Friday. The global benchmark crude traded at an $8.46 premium to WTI for the same month.

“My assessment is that the job still remains ahead of us,” Al-Falih said on Sunday, ahead of a planned meeting in Baku on Monday of committee of OPEC+ members responsible for monitoring output. “We remain ready to continue monitoring supply and demand and doing what we have to do in the second half of 2019 to keep the markets balanced,’’ he said.

There was less full-throated support for extending the production cuts from Russia and Iraq -- the coalition’s other two biggest suppliers. They suggested the group should monitor the market until May or June before making a decision on their output policy.

OPEC is considering scrapping the extraordinary meeting in April because it would be too soon to make a decision on extending cuts, Al-Falih said on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ’s Akuta said the coalition probably want to wait and see if the U.S. extends waivers on Iranian sanctions that are expiring in May, and if Venezuela’s output drops further.

Al-Falih said the strains on supplies from Venezuela and Iran haven’t changed his view on the need to persevere with output restraints, as losses in both those countries haven’t been severe enough to prevent a renewed accumulation of oil inventories. Meanwhile, OPEC+ delegates said compliance with pledged cuts was said to have reached 89 percent in February, the highest since December 2017.

