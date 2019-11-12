(Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped a second day amid concern that U.S. President Donald Trump may expand his trade offensive, multiplying the economic headwinds already threatening global energy demand.

Futures in New York lost 0.2%. The market ended Tuesday’s session down 0.1% after earlier rising as much as 1.2%. Trump used a speech to the Economic Club of New York to warn that failure to reach a deal with China would lead to the U.S. substantially increasing trade tariffs.

U.S. crude stockpiles are forecast to have risen further in the past week, potentially adding to the headwinds facing oil. Inventories probably increased by 1.5 million barrels, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Thornhill in Sydney at jthornhill3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ramsey Al-Rikabi at ralrikabi@bloomberg.net, Rob Verdonck

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.