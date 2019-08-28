(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains after a drop in U.S. inventories eased demand concerns and took attention away from the deepening trade war.

Futures in New York edged lower after rallying 4% over the previous two sessions. U.S. stockpiles fell by 10 million barrels last week to to the lowest since October 2018, the Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday. However, a 1.6% increase in American production to a record over the same period tempered the price optimism.

The drop in American inventories is evidence that aggressive output cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are having an impact on the market. Still, crude is heading for a monthly loss as investors see little chance of a quick fix to the U.S.-China trade conflict, while the growing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit is also stoking demand angst.

“Global trade spats will keep downward pressure on oil, limiting prices from rising higher,” said Kim Kwangrae, a commodities analyst at Samsung Futures Inc. in Seoul. The market seems concerned about rising American production and wasn’t as responsive as it might have been to the big drop in inventories, he said.

West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery lost 20 cents, or 0.4%, to $55.58 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 10:31 a.m. in Singapore after swinging between gains and losses earlier. The contract settled 1.6% higher on Wednesday.

Brent for October fell 34 cents, or 0.6%, to $60.15 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange after closing 1.7% higher on Wednesday. The global benchmark crude traded at a $4.57 premium to WTI.

