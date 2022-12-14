(Bloomberg) -- Oil declined below $77 a barrel after TC Energy Corp. restarted a section of the Keystone pipeline following a spill last week.

West Texas Intermediate futures fell after rising almost 9% over the previous three sessions. A section of the major North American conduit unaffected by the leak, which extends from Hardisty, Alberta, to Wood River and Patoka, Illinois, was restarted, according to a statement on the company’s website.

US crude stockpiles rose more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. The build followed the shutdown of Keystone.

Oil is still are on track to end 2022 marginally higher following a volatile period that’s been exacerbated by a persistent lack of liquidity. However, investors are juggling a mixed outlook for commodity demand.

The International Energy Agency said Wednesday that oil prices could rally next year as sanctions squeeze Russian supply, although OPEC and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are cautious about demand in early 2023. The US Federal Reserve also raised interest rates again and warned they still have room to climb.

China’s rapid dismantling of its Covid Zero policy has also prompted optimism in the longer-term demand outlook for commodities.

Prompt time spreads held in a bearish contango structure, although the gap has eased. The gap between the two nearest contracts for global benchmark Brent was 2 cents a barrel in contango, compared with 44 cents a week earlier.

