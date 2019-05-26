(Bloomberg) -- Oil held above $58 a barrel as U.S. explorers reduced drilling to the lowest in more than a year at a time of escalating trade tensions with China.

Futures in New York were little changed after rising 1.2% on Friday. Working U.S. rigs fell by 5 last week to 797, the lowest since March last year, according to data released Friday by Baker Hughes. Meanwhile, money managers reduced their bets on a rally in U.S. crude to the lowest in two months during the week ended May 21, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show.

