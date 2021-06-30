(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains in early Asian trading as the market waited for a meeting later on Thursday at which OPEC+ will decide on production levels.

Futures in New York were steady near $73 a barrel after closing up 0.7% on Wednesday. A familiar dynamic has emerged in the alliance, with Russia and Kazakhstan proposing boosting supply and Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies favoring a more cautious approach, according to delegates. While the group is expected to return some barrels to the market in August, nervousness over the fast-spreading delta virus variant may limit the increase.

The meeting is happening against a backdrop of tightening supply. Total, one of Europe’s biggest oil refiners, bid for benchmark Forties crude at the highest premiums in 17 months. U.S. shale producers, meanwhile, are remaining disciplined with their spending and won’t overwhelm OPEC, ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance said on Wednesday.

Oil surged more than 50% in the year through June, its best half since 2009, as vaccine roll-outs helped to restore mobility in major energy markets such as the U.S., China and Europe. Negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program are facing the prospect of renewed delays, reducing the likelihood of a quick return of the nation’s crude to global markets.

In the U.S., crude inventories fell by 6.7 million barrels last week to the lowest since March 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration. Stockpiles at the nation’s biggest storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, declined, while gasoline supplies rose.

