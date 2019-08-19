(Bloomberg) -- Oil held firm after the U.S. delayed sanctions against Huawei Technologies Co., offering a hint of progress in its trade war with China, and a drone attack in Saudi Arabia highlighted simmering Middle East tensions.

Futures in New York were down 0.2%, after gaining 2.4% in Monday’s session. The U.S. will extend exemptions for customers of the Chinese telecom giant for another 90 days, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said. The move comes a week after President Donald Trump delayed new tariffs on some consumer goods until mid-December.

Meanwhile, the drone strike by Yemeni rebels on the Shaybah field in Saudi Arabia, the source of about 1 million barrels a day, was a reminder of the continuing threats in the heart of global crude production. The attack sparked only a small fire and no disruption to output, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said in a statement.

