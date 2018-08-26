(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains above $68 a barrel as drilling-rig data signaled slowing growth in American crude production and as the U.S. and Mexican governments neared a breakthrough on a trade standoff.

Futures in New York were little changed, following a 1.3 percent gain on Friday. Working oil rigs in the U.S. fell by nine to 860 last week, the biggest drop since May 2016, according to Baker Hughes data released Friday. Meanwhile, America and Mexico are poised to resolve their bilateral differences over the North American Free Trade Agreement as soon as Monday after breakthroughs on issues including automobiles and energy.

Oil in New York has traded below $70 as a trade war between the U.S. and China, coupled with the threat of contagion from the Turkish currency crisis, has weighed on prices. Still, slowing U.S. output growth and pipeline bottlenecks are adding to supply risks as the Trump administration is set to impose sanctions on crude exports from Iran in early November.

“Falling U.S. rig counts and last week’s decline in U.S. inventories are supporting oil prices amid a protracted U.S.-China trade war that could dampen global growth and weigh on oil demand,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for the Asia Pacific region at Oanda Corp. “Despite growing concerns about a potential oversupply, the markets will continue to get a fillip from U.S. sanctions against Iran.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery traded at $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 11 cents, at 10:04 a.m. in Tokyo. The contract rose 89 cents to $68.72 on Friday. Total volume traded was about 63 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for October settlement traded at $75.76 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, down 6 cents. Prices on Friday added 1.5 percent to $75.82. The global benchmark crude traded at $7.14 premium to WTI.

