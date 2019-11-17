(Bloomberg) -- Crude oil was steady in Asian trading Monday, supported by signs that the U.S. and China are inching closer to a resolution in their trade dispute, while Saudi Arabia announced the target valuation range for the long-awaited Aramco initial public offering.

Brent crude futures were little changed, following a 1.6% gain on Friday to their highest close since Sept. 23. U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators held “constructive discussions” in a phone call on Saturday to address each side’s core concerns surrounding phase one of a trade deal, which could help to buoy sentiment on the prospects for global oil demand.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia set a valuation target of $1.6 trillion to $1.71 trillion for Aramco’s initial public offering and will sell just 1.5% of the company’s shares.

