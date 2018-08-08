(Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses near a seven-week low as China vowed to retaliate against the U.S. administration’s latest tariffs, raising trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

Futures in New York were little changed after plunging 3.2 percent Wednesday. China will slap 25 percent duties on an additional $16 billion worth of imports from the U.S. from Aug. 23, including gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products. Investor concern that the trade spat will limit energy demand growth overshadowed Energy Information Administration data released Wednesday that showed U.S. crude inventories fell the second time in three weeks.

Crude has struggled to gain near $70 this month after retreating from the highs of June as the U.S. and China showed no sign of backing down from the trade fight, raising concerns about the impact on global economic growth. Meanwhile, investors are closely watching whether Saudi Arabia and other producers will increase output to make up for potential supply losses from Iran as President Donald Trump is set to impose sanctions on the country’s oil exports from November.

“Oil had been largely immune from the escalating trade dispute, however the recent application of tariffs by China on U.S. petroleum products does represent a step change for the energy market,” said Daniel Hynes, a Sydney-based analyst at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “It’s clearly worrying investors at the moment.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery traded at $66.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 7 cents, at 10:42 a.m. in Tokyo. The contract declined $2.23 to $66.94 on Wednesday, the lowest close since June 21. Total volume traded was about 51 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for October settlement traded at $72.40 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Prices dropped $2.37 to settle at $72.28 on Wednesday. The global benchmark crude traded at a $6.20 premium to WTI for the same month.

