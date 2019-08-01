(Bloomberg) -- Oil held near its lows after posting the biggest one-day drop in more than four years as President Donald Trump escalates the trade war with China with the imposition of a new tariff, heightening concerns about an economic slowdown.

Futures in New York were up 0.7%, after closing Thursday’s session down 7.9%. The market is on track for a 3.4% decline over the week. In a tweet bemoaning the lack of progress in trade talks, Trump said 10% levies will be imposed Sept. 1 on $300 billion in Chinese goods. The threat compounded fears about slumping American manufacturing activity after the Federal Reserve dashed prospects for serial interest-rate cuts to juice growth.

